Iran Launches Sweeping Missile and Drone Strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan Following US Bombings

Iran Retaliates with Large-Scale Strikes Across the Region

Iran has launched extensive missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, according to reports from the country's state-affiliated Nour News Agency, in what appears to be a direct military response to recent United States bombing operations.

Iranian Military Forces Coordinate Joint Offensive

The strikes were reportedly carried out jointly by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with Nour News Agency describing the operation as a "large-scale missile and drone attack." The coordinated nature of the assault suggests significant advance planning and the involvement of Iran's most elite and powerful military branches.

Regional Tensions Reach Boiling Point

The attacks mark a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States, as well as their respective regional allies. The targeting of Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan — all nations that maintain close ties with Washington — signals Tehran's intent to broaden the theatre of conflict beyond its immediate borders.

Bahrain hosts the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet, making it a strategically significant target.

Kuwait has long maintained a strong security partnership with the US military.

Jordan has positioned itself as a key Western-aligned partner in the broader Middle East.

International Community on High Alert

The development has sent shockwaves through the international community, with governments and diplomatic missions across the region bracing for potential further escalation. Global oil markets and air travel routes in the Gulf are also expected to feel the immediate impact of the rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Iran's Nour News Agency described the operations as "large-scale missile and drone attacks" conducted by the Iranian Army and the IRGC.

Further details regarding casualties, the precise targets struck, and the full scale of damage are still emerging. The situation remains highly fluid, and authorities across the affected nations are yet to issue comprehensive official statements on the extent of the strikes.

Sri Lankan nationals and businesses with interests in the Gulf region are advised to monitor official travel advisories closely as the situation continues to develop.

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