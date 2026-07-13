Fire Erupts at Kalutara District Secretariat Building

Blaze Reported at Key Administrative Hub in Kalutara

A fire broke out at the Kalutara District Secretariat office on Monday (13), sending alarm through one of the region's most important government administrative centres.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was discovered at the secretariat premises, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Further details regarding the cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

The Kalutara District Secretariat serves as a vital hub for public administration in the district, handling a wide range of government services for residents across the region. Any disruption to its operations is likely to impact the delivery of essential services to the public.

Officials are currently on the scene assessing the situation, and investigations into the origin of the fire are expected to be launched once the blaze is brought fully under control.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available from authorities.

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