Sri Lanka Risks Becoming "Scam Capital of the World," Warns SJB MP Harsha de Silva

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva has sounded a stark warning about Sri Lanka's deteriorating reputation on the global stage, cautioning that the island nation is rapidly earning the unwanted distinction of being the world's scam capital.

A Damning Assessment

The prominent opposition parliamentarian and economist did not mince his words when raising the alarm, stating plainly that Sri Lanka is "fast getting notorious for being the scam capital of the world." The comment reflects growing concern among opposition politicians and the general public over a wave of high-profile fraudulent schemes that have come to light in recent times.

Reputational Damage on the Line

Dr. de Silva's warning carries significant weight given his background in economics and his long-standing role as a vocal critic of governance failures in Sri Lanka. His remarks point to a broader pattern of fraudulent activity that, left unchecked, could seriously undermine investor confidence and tarnish the country's image at a time when Sri Lanka is attempting to rebuild its economy following its worst financial crisis in decades.

The SJB MP's statement is seen as a direct challenge to the government to take decisive and transparent action against those responsible for perpetrating scams that have affected ordinary Sri Lankans as well as the country's standing internationally.

Growing Public Concern

The remarks have resonated with many Sri Lankans who have grown increasingly frustrated by what they perceive as a lack of accountability and slow judicial responses to fraud cases. Citizens and civil society groups have repeatedly called for stronger regulatory frameworks and swifter prosecution of those implicated in financial crimes.

As Sri Lanka continues its fragile economic recovery, observers say that addressing the scam crisis is not merely a matter of law enforcement — it is a matter of national credibility and economic survival.