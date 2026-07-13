Deadly Inferno at Bangkok Bar Claims 27 Lives, Dozens Injured

A devastating fire tore through a popular pub in the Thai capital Bangkok, killing at least 27 people and leaving 63 others injured, according to official sources.

Blaze Breaks Out at Busy Venue

The fire erupted with explosive force at the bar, rapidly engulfing the premises and trapping patrons inside. Emergency services rushed to the scene as flames consumed the building, with the scale of the disaster becoming apparent as rescuers worked to pull survivors from the wreckage.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Authorities confirmed the death toll stood at 27, with a further 63 individuals sustaining injuries of varying severity. Emergency medical teams were deployed to treat the wounded, and hospitals in the Bangkok area received casualties in the aftermath of the blaze.

Concerns Over Public Safety

The tragedy has raised serious questions about fire safety standards at entertainment venues across Thailand. Incidents of this nature have previously prompted calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations, particularly at bars and nightclubs that draw large crowds.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, with Thai authorities yet to confirm what triggered the deadly blaze. Further details are expected to emerge as officials assess the full extent of the damage and conclude their inquiries.

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