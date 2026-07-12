Ayomal Akalanka Shatters 26-Year-Old National 400m Hurdles Record at Asian Under-23 Championships

Sri Lankan sprinter Ayomal Akalanka Perera has etched his name into the country's athletics history books by breaking a national record in the men's 400 metres hurdles that had stood for 26 years, claiming a silver medal at the Asian Under-23 Athletics Championships in the process.

A Historic Performance

The young Sri Lankan hurdler delivered a remarkable run that surpassed a long-standing national benchmark, demonstrating the rising calibre of Sri Lankan track and field talent on the continental stage. The record, which had remained unbroken for over two and a half decades, finally fell to Akalanka's powerful and technically precise performance in the men's 400m hurdles final.

Silver on the Continental Stage

Competing against some of Asia's finest young athletes at the Under-23 level, Akalanka secured the silver medal — a result that not only highlights his individual brilliance but also signals a promising new era for Sri Lankan athletics. Finishing on the podium at a prestigious continental championship is a significant achievement for any Sri Lankan track athlete, and doing so while rewriting national history makes the feat all the more extraordinary.

A New Benchmark for Sri Lankan Athletics

The breaking of a 26-year-old record underscores the strides being made in developing competitive athletics talent within Sri Lanka. Akalanka's achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of young Sri Lankan athletes to pursue the sport at the highest levels, and will likely draw renewed attention to the importance of continued investment in athletics infrastructure and coaching across the island.

Sri Lankan sports fans and athletics officials have welcomed the news with great pride, with many expressing hope that this milestone will serve as a springboard for even greater achievements in international competition in the years ahead.

Related Video