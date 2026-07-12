Farewell to a Legend: Sri Lankan Singing Icon Mariazelle Goonetilleke Passes Away at 68

Sri Lanka has lost one of its most beloved musical voices with the passing of Mariazelle Goonetilleke, the celebrated singer best known for her iconic song "Kandy Lamissi," at the age of 68.

A Voice That Defined a Generation

Mariazelle Goonetilleke carved a special place in the hearts of Sri Lankans across generations, her music weaving itself into the cultural fabric of the island nation. Her signature song "Kandy Lamissi" became an enduring classic, instantly recognisable to Sri Lankans both at home and across the diaspora.

Her passing marks a profound moment of loss for the Sri Lankan arts community, as the country bids farewell to a performer whose talent brought joy and pride to countless listeners over the decades.

A Cultural Legacy That Will Endure

Goonetilleke's contribution to Sri Lankan music extended far beyond a single hit. Her artistry helped shine an international spotlight on the richness of Sri Lankan musical expression, and her work continues to resonate with those who grew up listening to her distinctive voice.

Tributes have begun pouring in from fans, fellow musicians, and members of the arts community, all reflecting on the significant void her departure leaves behind.

Mariazelle Goonetilleke was 68 years old. She leaves behind a musical legacy that will continue to echo through the hills of Kandy and beyond for many years to come.

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