TruRout Launches Sri Lanka's First Ride-Hailing App With Zero Commission for Drivers

A New Era for Sri Lankan Ride-Hailing

A homegrown technology venture is set to shake up Sri Lanka's ride-hailing industry with the launch of TruRout, the country's first platform that charges drivers absolutely no commission on their earnings. The move marks a significant departure from the conventional model adopted by existing ride-hailing services operating in the island.

What Makes TruRout Different

Unlike established competitors who typically deduct a percentage from each fare earned by their drivers, TruRout allows drivers to keep the full amount they earn from every ride. This zero-commission structure is being positioned as a game-changer for the thousands of ride-hailing drivers across Sri Lanka who have long shouldered the burden of platform fees eating into their daily income.

The platform aims to address growing frustration among drivers who argue that traditional commission-based models leave them with diminishing returns, particularly amid rising fuel costs and the broader economic pressures that have gripped the country in recent years.

Benefits for Passengers and Drivers Alike

TruRout's approach is designed to create a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem for both drivers and passengers. Among the key advantages the platform promotes are:

Drivers retaining one hundred percent of their fare earnings

A more motivated and financially stable driver community

Competitive and transparent pricing for passengers

A locally developed platform tailored to Sri Lankan conditions

A Bold Challenge to the Status Quo

The arrival of TruRout signals growing appetite among Sri Lankan entrepreneurs to build locally relevant tech solutions that directly address the concerns of everyday workers. With the ride-hailing sector continuing to expand across Colombo and other urban centres, the platform's zero-commission promise could prove a powerful draw for drivers currently registered with rival services.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether TruRout's disruptive model can gain sufficient traction to challenge the dominance of well-funded international platforms that have operated in Sri Lanka for several years.

Looking Ahead

As TruRout prepares to grow its driver and passenger base, its success will ultimately depend on execution, safety standards, and the quality of service it can consistently deliver. Nevertheless, its emergence represents a notable milestone for Sri Lanka's technology and transport sectors — and a potentially welcome development for the country's hardworking driver community.