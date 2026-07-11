Eight Prison Officers Killed in Negombo Riots Honoured With Posthumous Promotions

The Department of Prisons has announced posthumous promotions for the eight prison officers who lost their lives during last week's deadly riots at the Negombo Prison, honouring their sacrifice in the line of duty.

Recognising the Fallen Officers

The promotions were conferred in recognition of the bravery and dedication displayed by the officers during the violent unrest that claimed their lives. The Department of Prisons confirmed the decision as a formal acknowledgement of the supreme sacrifice made by each of the eight individuals while carrying out their duties.

The move has been widely seen as a gesture of respect not only to the fallen officers themselves but also to their grieving families, who have been left to cope with an unexpected and devastating loss.

Deadly Unrest Shakes Negombo Prison

The violence that erupted at the Negombo Prison last week resulted in one of the most tragic losses of life among prison staff in recent Sri Lankan history. The riots left the correctional facility in turmoil and prompted urgent calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the deadly outbreak.

Authorities have come under pressure to address longstanding concerns about security conditions, overcrowding, and the welfare of both inmates and prison personnel at facilities across the country.

Families to Receive Official Recognition

The posthumous promotions are expected to carry corresponding benefits for the families of the deceased officers, providing some measure of financial and formal recognition amid their grief. The Department of Prisons is expected to coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure that families receive full entitlements associated with the upgraded ranks.

Sri Lanka's prison service community has been mourning the loss of their colleagues, with fellow officers and officials paying tribute to those who perished while serving the nation's correctional system.

Further investigations into the Negombo Prison riots are ongoing, with authorities yet to release a comprehensive account of the sequence of events that triggered the deadly unrest.

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