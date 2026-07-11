Sri Lanka's Worker Remittances Slip to USD 695 Million in June

Sri Lanka recorded a decline in overseas worker remittances during the month of June, with inflows falling to USD 695 million, according to the latest available data.

A Dip in a Critical Revenue Stream

Remittances from Sri Lankan nationals working abroad represent one of the country's most vital sources of foreign exchange, playing a significant role in stabilising the island nation's balance of payments. The June figure marks a notable dip compared to recent months, raising questions among economists and policymakers about the sustainability of inflow levels that have been instrumental in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery.

The country has leaned heavily on remittance income following the severe foreign exchange crisis that gripped the nation in 2022, which led to acute shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. Since then, consistent remittance flows have been credited as a key pillar supporting the rupee and replenishing foreign reserves.

Why the Numbers Matter

A monthly figure of USD 695 million, while still substantial, falls short of the stronger inflows recorded in preceding months. Analysts note that fluctuations in remittance volumes can be influenced by a range of factors, including seasonal migration patterns, employment conditions in host countries across the Middle East and beyond, and shifts in the channels through which funds are transferred.

Remittances are among Sri Lanka's top sources of foreign currency earnings.

The Middle East remains the largest source of remittance flows into the country.

Formal banking channels have seen increased usage following government incentives introduced during the economic crisis.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile recovery path under an International Monetary Fund programme, with foreign reserve accumulation remaining a top priority. Any sustained softening in remittance income could add pressure to the Central Bank's efforts to maintain reserve buffers and manage exchange rate stability.

Authorities are expected to monitor the trend closely in the coming months to determine whether the June dip represents a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a broader slowdown in overseas worker inflows.

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