Sri Lanka Eyes Rice-Based Industries Including Beer Production Under New Government Plan

President Signals Major Policy Shift for Sri Lanka's Rice Industry

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the Government is moving forward with plans to broaden the application of locally produced rice beyond its traditional role as a staple food, with proposals that include its use in the production of value-added goods such as beer.

Expanding the Role of a National Staple

The announcement marks a significant policy direction for Sri Lanka's agricultural sector, which has long treated rice primarily as a dietary essential. Under the proposed framework, local rice production would be channelled into a wider range of industries, opening up new economic possibilities for farmers, manufacturers, and exporters alike.

Among the value-added products being considered, the inclusion of beer production has drawn particular attention, representing a notable departure from conventional thinking around how the country's rice harvest is utilised.

Potential Benefits for Farmers and the Broader Economy

Proponents of the plan argue that diversifying the end uses of rice could provide meaningful relief to local paddy farmers by creating additional demand for their produce. Greater industrial uptake of rice could also reduce pressure on import-dependent supply chains within certain manufacturing sectors.

Increased market demand for locally grown paddy

New revenue streams for agro-based industries

Potential to develop export-oriented value-added rice products

Reduced reliance on imported raw materials in select industries

A Broader Vision for Agricultural Transformation

The Government's move reflects a wider ambition to modernise Sri Lanka's agricultural economy and extract greater value from its natural resources. By encouraging industry to look inward at locally available raw materials, policymakers hope to stimulate both rural economies and urban manufacturing sectors simultaneously.

President Dissanayake has indicated that the Government sees untapped potential in Sri Lanka's rice production capacity and intends to create the regulatory and commercial conditions necessary to unlock it.

Further details on the implementation of this policy, including any legislative changes or licensing arrangements that may be required — particularly for alcohol production — are expected to be outlined in due course as the Government formalises its position.