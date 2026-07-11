Military Grip Tightens in Jaffna: Deputy Minister Rules Out Palaly Land Return as 1,661 More Acres Seized

Hopes among displaced Tamil civilians of reclaiming lands around the Palaly High Security Zone in Jaffna have been dealt a fresh blow, after a Sri Lankan deputy minister declared that the military will not be returning the occupied territory — even as authorities have moved to seize an additional 1,661 acres in the region.

Government Stance on Palaly Land

The deputy minister's statement has effectively closed the door on longstanding demands from Tamil communities who lost access to their ancestral lands during and after the country's decades-long civil conflict. Families who were displaced from the Palaly area have long sought the return of their properties, arguing that the end of the war removed any justification for continued military occupation of civilian land.

The declaration marks a firm shift in the government's position, signalling that the Palaly High Security Zone will remain under military control for the foreseeable future, with no current plans to release the land back to its original owners.

Further Land Acquisition Raises Alarm

Compounding concerns, an additional 1,661 acres have now been seized in the area, expanding the footprint of military-controlled land in the Northern Province. The fresh acquisition is expected to intensify grievances among Tamil communities and civil society groups, who have repeatedly called on the government to demilitarise the north and facilitate the resettlement of displaced families.

Land rights activists and Tamil political representatives have long argued that continued military land occupation in the north undermines post-war reconciliation efforts and denies affected families their fundamental right to property and livelihood.

A Persistent Post-War Grievance

The issue of military-held land in the Northern Province has remained one of the most sensitive and unresolved legacies of Sri Lanka's civil war. Large swaths of territory in and around Jaffna have been held by the armed forces for decades, with affected residents either relocated to temporary accommodations or living with relatives elsewhere in the country.

Critics argue that successive governments have failed to take meaningful steps toward returning occupied civilian land, despite repeated pledges at both domestic and international forums to address post-war displacement and promote reconciliation.

The latest developments are likely to draw renewed scrutiny from Tamil political parties, human rights organisations, and the international community, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to face pressure over its human rights record in the post-war north and east.