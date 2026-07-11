FUTA Threatens Exam Marking Boycott Over Grade One School Admission Row

University academics across Sri Lanka could soon refuse to mark examination scripts, with the Federation of University Teachers' Associations (FUTA) issuing a stark warning to authorities over a contentious Grade One school admissions circular.

A Warning With Serious Consequences

FUTA, which represents lecturers from universities island-wide, has threatened to instruct its members to withdraw from evaluating answer scripts if the grievances surrounding the Grade One admission circular are not addressed. Such a boycott would have far-reaching implications for thousands of students awaiting their results from national-level examinations.

What Is the Dispute About?

The controversy centres on a government circular governing admissions to Grade One, the entry point of Sri Lanka's primary school system. University teachers' associations have raised strong objections to the contents or implementation of the circular, arguing that it conflicts with principles of fairness and transparency in the education system.

Pressure on Authorities

By threatening to withhold their participation in the examination marking process — a duty that university lecturers have traditionally performed alongside their academic responsibilities — FUTA is seeking to apply maximum pressure on the relevant authorities to respond to their concerns without delay.

The federation has called on the government and the Ministry of Education to engage in meaningful dialogue and take corrective action before lecturers are compelled to follow through on the threat.

Broader Impact on Students

Should FUTA make good on its warning, the disruption could delay the release of results for major public examinations, directly affecting the academic futures of students at multiple levels of the education system. Education stakeholders have urged both sides to resolve the dispute swiftly in the interest of the country's students.

As of now, no formal response from the government or the Ministry of Education has been made public regarding FUTA's demands.