Three Men Posing as Tourist Police Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping of Brazilian National in Sri Lanka

Three individuals who allegedly impersonated tourist police officers have been taken into custody in connection with the kidnapping of a Brazilian national visiting Sri Lanka, authorities have confirmed.

Suspects Posed as Law Enforcement Officers

The suspects are accused of disguising themselves as tourist police personnel — a tactic that would have lent an air of legitimacy to their approach — before allegedly abducting the foreign visitor. The arrest marks a significant development in what authorities are treating as a serious criminal matter targeting a foreign national on Sri Lankan soil.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Tourist Safety

The alleged kidnapping has drawn fresh attention to the safety of tourists visiting the island, particularly regarding the risk of criminals impersonating police officers. Sri Lanka's tourism sector, which has been making a gradual recovery following the economic crisis of recent years, depends heavily on the country's reputation as a safe destination for international visitors.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident

The victim is a Brazilian national visiting Sri Lanka

The suspects allegedly posed as tourist police officers

Investigation Under Way

Police are continuing their investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction. Authorities have not yet disclosed the current condition or whereabouts of the victim, nor have they revealed the specific location where the incident is believed to have taken place.

The impersonation of law enforcement officers in order to commit crimes against tourists is treated as a grave offence, and investigators are working to establish the complete facts of the case.

Sri Lankan law enforcement has urged tourists to exercise caution and to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer, advising visitors to contact official channels immediately if they have any doubts about the authenticity of an individual presenting themselves as law enforcement personnel.

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