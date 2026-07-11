Navy and Coast Guard Bust Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Smuggling Ring at Puttalam Beach

A joint operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard has resulted in the seizure of a significant consignment of smuggled pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products on the northwestern coast, authorities confirmed.

The operation was carried out on July 8 at Sinnapadu beach in Puttalam, where naval and coast guard personnel conducted a coordinated search that led to the discovery of the contraband items.

Operation Details

Naval personnel attached to SLNS Thambapanni, operating under the Northwestern Naval Command, worked alongside Coast Guard officers to intercept the illegal shipment during the beach raid.

The seized consignment included a range of pharmaceutical products as well as cosmetic items believed to have been smuggled into the country through the coastal route, which authorities have identified as a recurring corridor for illicit trafficking in the region.

Ongoing Coastal Security Efforts

The operation underscores the continued efforts by Sri Lanka's naval and maritime security forces to crack down on smuggling activity along the island's extensive coastline. Puttalam's coastal areas have previously been identified as vulnerable entry points for contraband goods.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the estimated street value of the seized goods or confirmed whether any arrests were made in connection with the operation. Further investigations are reported to be ongoing.

The Sri Lanka Navy has in recent months intensified joint patrols with other law enforcement agencies as part of a broader national effort to combat the illegal importation of goods, including unregulated medicines that pose potential public health risks.