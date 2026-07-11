BASL Renews Urgent Call on President to Fill Eight Judicial Vacancies in Supreme Court and Court of Appeal

Bar Association Presses President Dissanayake on Critical Judicial Appointments

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has once again urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to act without further delay in filling a combined total of eight judicial vacancies — four in the Supreme Court and four in the Court of Appeal — after previous appeals to the Head of State went unheeded.

The professional body, which represents the legal fraternity of Sri Lanka, has formally renewed its request through a letter addressed directly to the President, expressing growing concern over the prolonged failure to appoint judges to these critical positions within the country's apex and appellate courts.

Vacancies Raise Concerns Over Judicial Efficiency

The existence of multiple simultaneous vacancies in both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal has raised serious questions among legal professionals about the efficiency and capacity of Sri Lanka's higher judiciary to manage its caseload effectively. Unfilled positions on these benches can result in delays in the hearing and determination of significant cases, ultimately affecting the public's access to timely justice.

The BASL has long maintained that a fully constituted judiciary is not merely a procedural formality but a fundamental requirement for upholding the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system.

A Pattern of Unanswered Appeals

This latest communication marks a renewed effort by the BASL following what the association describes as an absence of meaningful response from the President to its earlier representations on the same matter. Legal observers note that the persistence of these vacancies reflects a troubling pattern of delay in judicial administration at the highest levels.

Four vacancies currently exist in the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka

Four vacancies currently exist in the Court of Appeal

The BASL has written to President Dissanayake urging immediate action

Previous appeals by the BASL on this matter have not resulted in appointments

The BASL's continued pressure on the executive underscores the legal community's view that filling these vacancies is an urgent constitutional and institutional responsibility that cannot be deferred indefinitely.

It remains to be seen whether the President will respond to this renewed call and initiate the necessary appointment process in accordance with the constitutional provisions governing the selection of superior court judges in Sri Lanka.

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