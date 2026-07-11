Ameena Ziauddin Named President of Council for Business with Britain at 26th AGM

The Council for Business with Britain (CBB) has appointed Ameena Ziauddin as its new president, following a formal election held at the organisation's 26th Annual General Meeting.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for the Sri Lanka-UK trade body, which has long served as a key bridge between the two nations' business communities. Ziauddin's election to the presidency signals a fresh chapter of leadership for the council as it continues to foster commercial ties between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

A New Chapter for Sri Lanka-UK Business Relations

The Annual General Meeting, which brought together members and stakeholders of the council, provided the platform for the leadership transition. The CBB plays a vital role in promoting trade, investment, and professional exchanges between Sri Lankan and British enterprises, making the presidency a position of considerable influence within the local business landscape.

Ziauddin's appointment is expected to bring renewed energy to the council's initiatives, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to strengthen its international trade partnerships and attract foreign investment as part of its broader economic recovery efforts.

Strengthening Bilateral Trade Ties

The United Kingdom remains one of Sri Lanka's important trading partners, with bilateral relations spanning sectors including apparel, tea, tourism, and financial services. The CBB serves as a crucial institutional link supporting businesses on both sides in navigating opportunities and challenges within this relationship.

Members of the council are expected to look to the new president to drive advocacy efforts, expand networking opportunities, and deepen collaboration between Sri Lankan and British business leaders in the months ahead.