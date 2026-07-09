Y's Men International Sri Lanka Region Marks Half a Century of Service at Golden Jubilee Convention

Y's Men International, Sri Lanka Region reached a landmark milestone this week, commemorating 50 years of dedicated community service and fellowship at its Golden Jubilee Annual Convention held at Hotel Ramadia in Moratuwa on June 20, 2026.

A Historic Gathering

The 50th Annual Convention brought together members from across the island to reflect on half a century of achievement, community empowerment, and international cooperation. The gathering marked one of the most significant moments in the organisation's history in Sri Lanka, drawing delegates united by a shared commitment to service and humanitarian values.

Five Decades of Community Empowerment

Since its establishment in Sri Lanka, Y's Men International has played a consistent role in uplifting communities island-wide, working in close partnership with the YMCA movement. The Golden Jubilee convention served as both a celebration of that legacy and a reaffirmation of the organisation's mission going forward.

Significance of the Occasion

Landmark anniversaries such as this hold special meaning for volunteer-driven organisations, representing not only longevity but sustained relevance and impact across generations of membership. The Sri Lanka Region's 50th convention highlighted the dedication of countless members who have contributed to the organisation's growth over the decades.

The event at Hotel Ramadia in Moratuwa provided an occasion for members to celebrate shared values while looking ahead to the next chapter of service in communities across Sri Lanka.