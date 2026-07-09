Former Presidential Private Secretary Sugeeshwara Bandara Remanded Until July 11

The former Private Secretary to ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been ordered to remain in remand custody as investigations into alleged criminal misappropriation of presidential funds continue.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order yesterday, directing that Sugeeshwara Bandara be further remanded until 11 July while authorities press ahead with their probe into the allegations against him.

Allegations of Fund Misappropriation

Bandara faces allegations of criminal misappropriation of funds that had been allocated under the Presidential Secretariat during the tenure of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The case is among a series of legal proceedings that have emerged in the wake of the former president's controversial and abrupt departure from office in 2022.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence in connection with the alleged misuse of public funds, and the court has determined that Bandara must remain in custody pending the outcome of those efforts.

Case Ongoing

The matter is scheduled to be taken up again before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on 11 July, at which point the court is expected to review the progress of the investigation and determine whether further remand is warranted.

The case continues to draw public attention amid broader scrutiny of financial conduct during the Rajapaksa administration, a period marked by Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in modern history.

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