Government Calls for Action Against Sajith Premadasa Over Alleged Standing Orders Breach

The government has formally accused Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) chief Sajith Premadasa of violating parliamentary Standing Orders, demanding that firm measures be put in place to ensure such conduct is not repeated in the future.

Accusation Raised in Parliament

The accusation was levelled on Wednesday (8), following an incident in which Premadasa was raising a privilege matter on the floor of the House. Government representatives contended that his conduct during the proceedings ran contrary to the established rules that govern parliamentary behaviour, commonly referred to as Standing Orders.

The Standing Orders of Parliament serve as the procedural rulebook that dictates how members are expected to conduct themselves during sittings, debates, and the raising of motions or points of privilege.

Government Demands Stern Response

Senior government members were vocal in their insistence that the matter not be allowed to pass without consequence. They argued that allowing such breaches to go unaddressed would set a damaging precedent for the conduct of parliamentary business and undermine the authority of the rules that bind all elected representatives equally.

The government's stance signals a deepening of tensions between the ruling administration and the main Opposition, as both sides continue to clash over procedural and political matters within the chamber.

Broader Parliamentary Tensions

This latest episode reflects the increasingly combative atmosphere that has come to characterise sittings of the Sri Lankan Parliament in recent months. Disputes over privilege, procedure, and parliamentary decorum have become more frequent, with both government and Opposition members trading accusations of misconduct.

It remains to be seen whether the Speaker will take any formal steps in response to the government's call for action, or whether the matter will be addressed through the relevant parliamentary committees responsible for discipline and procedure.