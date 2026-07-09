Sri Lankan-Born Academic Professor Nishan Canagarajah Receives Knighthood from King Charles

Sri Lanka has reason to celebrate as one of its own has been bestowed one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious honours. Professor Nishan Canagarajah, a Sri Lankan-born academic, has been knighted by King Charles, marking a proud moment for the island nation and its diaspora community in Britain.

A Distinguished Honour

The knighthood, conferred by the British monarch, recognises Professor Canagarajah's outstanding contributions to his field and to society at large. The honour places him among an elite group of individuals recognised by the Crown for exceptional service and achievement.

Pride for Sri Lanka

The recognition of a Sri Lankan-born academic at such a high level on the international stage is a source of immense national pride. It serves as a testament to the talent and intellectual capability that Sri Lanka continues to produce and export to the world.

Professor Canagarajah's journey from Sri Lanka to receiving one of Britain's highest civilian honours is an inspiring story that resonates deeply with Sri Lankans both at home and abroad.

A Milestone for the Diaspora

For the Sri Lankan diaspora community in the United Kingdom, this knighthood represents a significant milestone. It highlights the meaningful contributions that Sri Lankans of all backgrounds continue to make to British society, academia, and public life.

Professor Canagarajah now joins the ranks of knights recognised by the British Crown, a distinction that will no doubt further elevate his standing within academic and professional circles internationally.

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