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Japan Opens Doors to 1,000 Sri Lankan Truck Drivers — Foreign Minister Urges Applicants to Step Forward

09 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Japan Opens Doors to 1,000 Sri Lankan Truck Drivers — Foreign Minister Urges Applicants to Step Forward

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Vijitha Herath, has announced that Japan is prepared to immediately recruit 1,000 Sri Lankan truck drivers, urging eligible candidates to submit their applications without delay.

A Significant Opportunity Abroad

The minister confirmed that the Japanese side has expressed readiness to fill the positions promptly, making this one of the more substantial overseas employment opportunities to emerge for Sri Lankan workers in recent times. The recruitment drive targets qualified truck drivers who meet the necessary criteria for employment in Japan.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

With foreign employment remaining a critical source of remittances and economic relief for thousands of Sri Lankan families, openings of this scale carry considerable weight. Japan has increasingly turned to overseas labour markets to address shortages in key sectors, including logistics and transportation.

  • 1,000 positions available for Sri Lankan truck drivers
  • Recruitment is open and immediate, according to the minister
  • Applications are being sought through official channels

Minister's Call to Action

Minister Vijitha Herath has called on eligible Sri Lankans to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications at the earliest.

Prospective applicants are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Employment for official guidance on the application process, eligibility requirements, and documentation needed to pursue these positions in Japan.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 09 Jul 2026

Good opportunity but dont get cheated by agents charging lakhs.

A
Amila Rajapaksha 09 Jul 2026

What licence do they need? Anyone know the requirements?

N
Nimal Fernando 09 Jul 2026

Finally some good news. 1000 ppl can feed their families now.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 09 Jul 2026

Yes but goverment will take credit and do nothing to help them apply.

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