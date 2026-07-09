Japan Opens Doors to 1,000 Sri Lankan Truck Drivers — Foreign Minister Urges Applicants to Step Forward

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Vijitha Herath, has announced that Japan is prepared to immediately recruit 1,000 Sri Lankan truck drivers, urging eligible candidates to submit their applications without delay.

A Significant Opportunity Abroad

The minister confirmed that the Japanese side has expressed readiness to fill the positions promptly, making this one of the more substantial overseas employment opportunities to emerge for Sri Lankan workers in recent times. The recruitment drive targets qualified truck drivers who meet the necessary criteria for employment in Japan.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

With foreign employment remaining a critical source of remittances and economic relief for thousands of Sri Lankan families, openings of this scale carry considerable weight. Japan has increasingly turned to overseas labour markets to address shortages in key sectors, including logistics and transportation.

1,000 positions available for Sri Lankan truck drivers

Recruitment is open and immediate, according to the minister

Applications are being sought through official channels

Minister's Call to Action

Minister Vijitha Herath has called on eligible Sri Lankans to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications at the earliest.

Prospective applicants are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Employment for official guidance on the application process, eligibility requirements, and documentation needed to pursue these positions in Japan.

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