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West Indies End 23-Year Drought with Historic Series Victory Over Sri Lanka

09 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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West Indies End 23-Year Drought with Historic Series Victory Over Sri Lanka

A Long Wait Finally Over

West Indies have ended a 23-year wait for a series victory over Sri Lanka, sealing a historic triumph that will be remembered as a landmark moment for Caribbean cricket. The hard-fought series win marks the first time West Indies have overcome Sri Lanka in a bilateral series since 2002, bringing immense relief and celebration to their fans across the cricketing world.

A Statement of Resurgence

The victory signals a significant step forward for a West Indies side that has been working to rebuild its standing in international cricket. Claiming a series win against Sri Lanka, a nation long respected on the global stage, carries considerable weight and offers proof that the Caribbean outfit is capable of competing at the highest level once again.

Disappointment for the Island Nation

For Sri Lanka, the result will come as a bitter blow. The island nation's cricket team, which has historically held the upper hand against West Indies in series encounters, will need to regroup and reflect on the performances that ultimately cost them the series. Supporters back home will be hoping the national side uses this defeat as motivation heading into future assignments.

Looking Ahead

As both teams digest the outcome, attention will now turn to what this result means for each side's trajectory in international cricket. For West Indies, the confidence gained from ending such a lengthy wait could prove invaluable. For Sri Lanka, the challenge will be to respond with renewed focus and determination in the matches that lie ahead.

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S
Sanduni Jayawardena 09 Jul 2026

23 years they waited and we gave it to them just like that. shameful.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 09 Jul 2026

our batting was a total disgrace. cannot defend like this at home.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 09 Jul 2026

not home series no. this was away, check before commenting.

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