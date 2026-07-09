President Vows Largest-Ever Budget Commitment to Fix Sri Lanka's Drinking Water Crisis

A Historic Pledge on Clean Water

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the 2027 national budget will include an unprecedented allocation aimed at permanently resolving Sri Lanka's long-standing drinking water crisis, signalling a major shift in how the government intends to address one of the country's most persistent public health challenges.

Long-Term Solutions Over Short-Term Fixes

Speaking on Wednesday, the President emphasised that the administration is committed to moving beyond temporary measures and investing in stable, durable infrastructure that will guarantee safe drinking water access for communities across the island. The announcement marks one of the most significant government commitments to water security in recent memory.

Sri Lanka has struggled for decades with inadequate water supply networks, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where communities often rely on contaminated or unreliable water sources. The problem has contributed to preventable illness and placed a heavy burden on households forced to seek alternative water supplies at considerable personal expense.

What the Commitment Means for Sri Lankans

By embedding this priority directly into the 2027 Budget framework, the President's pledge suggests the government is prepared to back its rhetoric with substantial public funding. Key expectations surrounding the announcement include:

Expanded and modernised water supply infrastructure reaching underserved communities

Long-term engineering solutions designed to withstand future demand pressures

Reduced dependence on emergency or ad hoc water distribution programmes

Improved public health outcomes linked to access to clean, safe drinking water

The 2027 Budget will prioritise stable, long-term solutions to Sri Lanka's chronic drinking water issue, President Dissanayake confirmed during the announcement.

A Test of Political Will

The announcement has drawn attention from civil society groups and opposition figures alike, who will be watching closely to see whether the promised allocations materialise in the final budget document. For many Sri Lankans, particularly those in drought-prone regions and underserved villages, the pledge represents a long-awaited recognition of a problem that governments have historically underfunded.

With the 2027 Budget still in its formative stages, observers note that the true measure of this commitment will lie in the specific figures tabled when the budget is formally presented to Parliament. For now, the President's declaration has raised both hopes and expectations among millions of Sri Lankans for whom clean water remains an everyday struggle.

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