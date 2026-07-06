Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens: Over 61,000 Cases and 39 Deaths Recorded

Outbreak Reaches Alarming Levels Across the Island

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak that has now surged to 61,060 reported cases and claimed 39 lives, raising serious public health concerns across the country.

The climbing figures underscore the growing urgency of the situation, with health authorities under mounting pressure to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne disease before numbers escalate further.

A Nationwide Public Health Challenge

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long posed a recurring threat to Sri Lanka, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

The latest statistics reflect a significant burden on the country's healthcare system, with hospitals across multiple provinces managing an increasing number of patients presenting with dengue symptoms.

What the Public Can Do

Health officials continue to urge the public to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection. Key steps recommended include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Ensuring proper disposal of waste that may collect rainwater

Seeking immediate medical attention upon experiencing high fever, severe headaches, or joint pain

Early diagnosis and timely medical care remain critical in preventing dengue fatalities, as the disease can escalate rapidly if left untreated.

Authorities are calling on communities, local government bodies, and individuals to remain vigilant and take collective responsibility in curbing the spread of the outbreak before the situation deteriorates further.

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