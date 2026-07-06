Bus Fares Rise Across Sri Lanka as Annual Revision Takes Effect

Commuters across Sri Lanka are facing higher travel costs from today (06) as the latest annual bus fare revision officially comes into force, following approval by the National Transport Commission (NTC).

Fares Increase by Up to 12 Percent

The NTC has sanctioned fare increases of up to 12 percent across bus routes nationwide, marking the latest in a series of annual adjustments to public transport pricing in the country.

The revision affects passengers travelling on both private and state-run bus services, with the new rates applying to routes across all provinces.

Impact on Daily Commuters

The fare hike is expected to place additional financial pressure on daily commuters, particularly those who rely on public bus transport as their primary means of getting to work, school, and other essential destinations.

The revision was approved by the National Transport Commission ahead of implementation.

Increases are set at up to 12 percent on applicable routes.

The changes take effect island-wide from today.

The annual fare revision process is designed to account for rising operational costs faced by bus operators, including fuel prices, vehicle maintenance, and other overhead expenses.

The National Transport Commission approved the fare increases as part of its annual review mechanism governing public bus transport across Sri Lanka.

Passengers are advised to check updated fare schedules at their local bus stands or with relevant transport authorities to confirm the new rates applicable to their regular routes.