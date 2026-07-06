More Than 1,000 Police Officers Dismissed for Misconduct, Minister Reveals

Over one thousand police officers have been removed from service due to various forms of wrongdoing, a government minister has revealed, shedding light on the scale of disciplinary action being taken within Sri Lanka's law enforcement ranks.

Significant Purge Within the Force

The minister's disclosure underscores a significant effort by authorities to address misconduct and restore public confidence in the police service. The removal of more than 1,000 officers marks one of the more substantial disciplinary actions reported within the Sri Lanka Police in recent times.

While specific details regarding the nature of the wrongdoing cited in individual cases were not elaborated upon, the announcement signals a firm stance from the government on accountability within law enforcement institutions.

Accountability in Focus

The revelation comes at a time when public trust in state institutions remains a sensitive issue across Sri Lanka. Citizens and civil society groups have long called for greater transparency and stronger internal mechanisms to hold police personnel answerable for misconduct and abuse of authority.

Analysts note that while the dismissals represent a step toward internal reform, sustained oversight and independent monitoring will be essential to ensuring long-term improvements in police conduct and professionalism.

The government has yet to release a comprehensive breakdown of the offences that led to the removal of the officers concerned.