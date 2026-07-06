Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Planned Troop Deployment to Haiti

Amnesty International has expressed serious concerns over reports that Sri Lanka is planning to deploy more than 1,000 military and police personnel to Haiti as part of an international Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

Rights Body Questions the Deployment

Renzo Pomi, Amnesty International's Representative at the United Nations in New York, voiced the organisation's apprehensions regarding the proposed deployment, signalling that significant questions remain unanswered about the mission's framework and human rights safeguards.

The Gang Suppression Force has been established in response to the devastating wave of gang violence that has gripped Haiti, a nation already grappling with deep political instability and a severe humanitarian crisis. The international community has been exploring coordinated security interventions to help restore order in the Caribbean nation.

Sri Lanka's Significant Contribution

If confirmed, Sri Lanka's contribution of over 1,000 personnel drawn from both its military and police services would represent a substantial commitment to the multinational effort. Sri Lanka has historically participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations around the world, lending its security forces to various international missions over the decades.

Human Rights Concerns at the Forefront

Amnesty International's intervention underscores the global rights community's scrutiny of any armed deployment to Haiti, where civilian populations have suffered immensely at the hands of armed gangs. Rights organisations have consistently called for robust accountability mechanisms and clear rules of engagement to protect ordinary Haitians from further harm.

The situation in Haiti has deteriorated sharply in recent years, with gangs controlling large portions of the capital Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and disrupting the delivery of essential humanitarian aid.

Further details on the scope of Amnesty International's specific concerns and the Sri Lankan government's official response to the rights body's statements are expected to emerge as discussions around the deployment continue at the international level.

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