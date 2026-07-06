Central Bank Extends Suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced a further extension of the suspension imposed on Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL), preventing the firm from continuing its operations in the country's financial markets.

Suspension Remains in Force

The decision by the CBSL signals that regulatory concerns surrounding Perpetual Treasuries Limited have yet to be resolved, prompting authorities to maintain the restrictions already placed on the primary dealer firm. The extension reflects the Central Bank's continued scrutiny of the company's activities within Sri Lanka's government securities market.

Background to the Controversy

Perpetual Treasuries Limited has been at the centre of one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile financial scandals in recent years. The firm was implicated in irregularities related to Treasury bond auctions conducted by the CBSL, a matter that drew widespread public attention and triggered a series of investigations and legal proceedings.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry that examined the Treasury bond controversy found significant evidence of manipulation in the auctions, resulting in substantial losses to the state. PTL was identified as a key entity in those findings.

Regulatory Action Continues

By extending the suspension, the CBSL is reinforcing its commitment to upholding the integrity of Sri Lanka's financial system. The move ensures that Perpetual Treasuries Limited remains barred from participating in primary dealer activities until the relevant legal and regulatory processes reach a conclusion.

Financial analysts and market observers have noted that the prolonged suspension underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter, as the country works to restore confidence in its public financial institutions.

The Central Bank has not yet indicated a specific timeline for lifting the suspension, suggesting that further developments in ongoing legal proceedings may determine the next course of action.

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