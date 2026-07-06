Sri Lanka Climbs to Upper-Middle-Income Status in World Bank Rankings

Sri Lanka has achieved a significant economic milestone, officially graduating to upper-middle-income country status according to the latest World Bank classification, placing it ahead of its regional neighbour India, which continues to be categorised as a lower-middle-income economy.

A Landmark Reclassification

The World Bank's annual update to its country income classifications has brought welcome news for Sri Lanka, which has been navigating a difficult path of economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022. The reclassification signals that the country's gross national income per capita has crossed the threshold required for upper-middle-income designation.

This development marks a notable turnaround for a country that just a few years ago was grappling with foreign exchange shortages, fuel queues, and widespread power cuts. The achievement is being viewed as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's ongoing reform programme and economic stabilisation efforts.

What the Classification Means

World Bank income classifications are determined by gross national income per capita, calculated using the Atlas method. Countries are grouped into four categories — low-income, lower-middle-income, upper-middle-income, and high-income — with thresholds revised annually.

Upper-middle-income economies are those with a gross national income per capita above a defined threshold, reflecting improved living standards and economic output.

The classification influences a country's access to international financing, aid eligibility, and its standing in global economic discussions.

Sri Lanka's elevation places it in the same bracket as countries such as Brazil, China, and South Africa.

India Remains in Lower-Middle-Income Bracket

Despite being one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, India remains classified as a lower-middle-income country under the same World Bank framework. This reflects the reality that while India's overall GDP is among the largest globally, its per capita income figures are moderated by its enormous population of over 1.4 billion people.

The contrast between the two South Asian neighbours underscores the difference between aggregate economic size and individual prosperity as measured on a per capita basis.

A Turning Point for the Island Nation

For Sri Lanka, the reclassification carries both symbolic and practical significance. The country has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund under a bailout programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, restructuring its debt, and rebuilding foreign reserves.

The upgrade to upper-middle-income status reflects the progress Sri Lanka has made in stabilising its economy, even as structural challenges and the impact of the 2022 crisis continue to weigh on ordinary citizens.

Economists caution, however, that a World Bank income classification does not necessarily translate into improved living conditions for all citizens. Inequality, the cost of living, and the ongoing burden of debt repayment remain pressing concerns for many Sri Lankan households.

Nevertheless, the development is expected to bolster investor confidence and reinforce the government's narrative of economic recovery ahead of what promises to be a closely watched period of fiscal consolidation and reform implementation.

Related Video