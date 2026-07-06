Cabinet Forms Three-Member Panel to Investigate Negombo Prison Violence

The Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers has approved the formation of a special three-member committee tasked with carrying out a thorough investigation into the recent violent incident at the Negombo Prison, it was announced on Monday.

Cabinet Acts to Address Prison Unrest

The decision was reached during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, 06, with ministers collectively endorsing the establishment of the investigative panel. The committee has been mandated to conduct a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the violence that erupted at the Negombo correctional facility.

The move signals the government's intent to take the matter seriously and ensure accountability within the country's prison system, which has faced scrutiny over security and management concerns in recent times.

Investigation Underway

The three-member committee is expected to examine the sequence of events that led to the violent outbreak, identify those responsible, and recommend appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Prison-related violence has long been a concern for Sri Lankan authorities, with overcrowding and internal disorder frequently cited as contributing factors to unrest within detention facilities across the island.

Further details regarding the composition of the committee and the timeline for the submission of its findings are yet to be officially announced by the relevant authorities.