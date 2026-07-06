Sabry Warns Government's Focus on Political Rivals Threatens Good Governance

Former Justice and Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry has raised serious concerns that the current government is allowing its pursuit of political opponents to come at the expense of effective governance, warning that the country risks suffering the consequences of misplaced priorities.

Political Retribution Over Public Service

Sabry argued that by directing significant attention and energy toward targeting political rivals, the administration is neglecting the core responsibilities it was elected to fulfil. He cautioned that such an approach undermines the trust placed in the government by the Sri Lankan public, who expect meaningful reform and sound economic management rather than politically motivated action.

The former minister's remarks come at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate the aftermath of its devastating economic crisis, placing the spotlight firmly on whether the government is channelling its efforts toward national recovery or internal political battles.

A Call for Focused Leadership

Sabry's comments reflect growing unease among political observers and opposition figures who believe the government must demonstrate a clearer commitment to institutional integrity and transparent governance. Critics have increasingly voiced concern that pursuing adversaries through legal and administrative channels risks politicising independent institutions.

Governance must take precedence over political score-settling if Sri Lanka is to achieve lasting stability and rebuild public confidence in its institutions.

As a former minister who served during one of the most turbulent periods in Sri Lanka's recent political history, Sabry's warning carries considerable weight. His intervention adds to mounting pressure on the administration to demonstrate that its mandate is being used in the service of all Sri Lankans, rather than to settle old scores with political opponents.

The remarks are likely to intensify debate within Parliament and among civil society groups about the balance between accountability and governance — a tension that has long defined Sri Lankan political culture.