Sri Lanka Moves Towards Dengue Vaccine and Innovative Mosquito Control Strategy

Sri Lanka is taking significant steps to strengthen its fight against dengue fever, with health authorities considering the introduction of a dengue vaccine alongside the adoption of an innovative biological mosquito control technique known as the Wolbachia method.

A Mounting Public Health Challenge

Dengue fever continues to pose a serious public health threat across Sri Lanka, with recurring outbreaks placing considerable strain on the country's healthcare system each year. Authorities are now exploring more proactive and long-term strategies to bring the disease under control, moving beyond traditional mosquito eradication drives and public awareness campaigns.

Dengue Vaccine on the Horizon

Health officials are actively evaluating the feasibility of rolling out a dengue vaccine as part of the national immunisation framework. A vaccine-based approach is seen as a crucial tool in reducing the severity and spread of the disease, particularly among vulnerable populations including children and the elderly.

The Wolbachia Method Explained

Alongside the vaccine initiative, Sri Lanka is also looking at the Wolbachia mosquito control method, a globally recognised biological intervention. The technique involves introducing naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria into Aedes aegypti mosquito populations — the primary carrier of the dengue virus. Mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia are significantly less capable of transmitting dengue to humans, making this a promising and environmentally friendly alternative to chemical-based control measures.

The Wolbachia method has been successfully trialled in several countries including Australia, Colombia, and Indonesia.

It does not involve genetically modifying mosquitoes, as the bacteria occur naturally in many insect species.

Studies have shown the method can reduce dengue transmission by more than 70 percent in areas where it has been deployed.

A Multi-Pronged Approach

Health experts have welcomed the dual strategy, noting that combining vaccination with biological control could deliver far more effective results than any single intervention alone. Sri Lanka's consideration of these measures reflects a growing recognition that conventional methods such as fogging and larval source removal, while still necessary, are insufficient on their own to curb the dengue burden in a tropical climate.

Integrating new scientific approaches into the national dengue control programme represents a critical shift in how Sri Lanka addresses this long-standing public health crisis.

Further details regarding timelines, funding arrangements, and implementation plans are expected to be announced by the Ministry of Health in the coming months, as officials continue consultations with international health bodies and scientific experts.

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