Police Open Fire as Violence Erupts at Negombo Prison, Around 25 Injured

Fresh unrest has broken out at the Negombo Prison, leaving around 25 people injured after a violent clash erupted between inmates and prison officers, prompting police to open fire in an effort to restore order.

Situation Turns Violent

The incident, which unfolded today, saw tensions between prisoners and prison staff escalate rapidly into open confrontation. Authorities were forced to deploy police personnel to the facility as the situation spiralled beyond the control of regular prison officers.

In a bid to bring the unrest under control, police resorted to firing, though further details regarding the nature of the shots fired — whether live ammunition or warning shots — were not immediately confirmed.

Casualties Reported

Approximately 25 individuals are reported to have sustained injuries as a result of the clash. The identities and conditions of the injured have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities.

Concerns Over Prison Conditions

The incident has once again drawn attention to the state of Sri Lanka's prison system, which has long faced criticism over overcrowding and deteriorating conditions within its facilities. Negombo Prison, like many other detention centres across the island, has previously been a site of unrest linked to such underlying pressures.

Further investigations into the cause of the clash are expected to be carried out by the relevant authorities. Officials have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

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