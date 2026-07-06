ESOL Premier Campus Brings UK-Accredited OCN London Qualifications to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan students and working professionals now have direct access to internationally recognised United Kingdom qualifications following a landmark partnership between ESOL Premier Campus and OCN London, one of the United Kingdom's leading awarding organisations.

A New Gateway to Global Credentials

ESOL Premier Campus has officially launched OCN London qualifications in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to align local education and professional development with internationally accepted standards. The partnership is designed to offer learners a credible and accessible pathway to UK-accredited certifications without having to leave the island.

OCN London is widely respected across the United Kingdom and internationally for delivering regulated qualifications across a broad range of fields. Through this collaboration, Sri Lankan students and professionals will be able to pursue these credentials locally, under the guidance of ESOL Premier Campus.

Opening Doors for Students and Professionals Alike

The initiative is expected to benefit a wide cross-section of Sri Lankan society, from school leavers seeking internationally competitive qualifications to working professionals looking to upskill or gain formal recognition for their expertise. The availability of UK-accredited programmes locally removes barriers such as travel costs, visa requirements, and the financial burden of studying abroad.

Internationally recognised qualifications delivered within Sri Lanka

Programmes targeted at both students and working professionals

Credentials accredited by OCN London, a reputable UK awarding body

Increased access to globally competitive education at the local level

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Education Landscape

The launch of OCN London qualifications through ESOL Premier Campus reflects a growing demand among Sri Lankans for education pathways that carry weight in the global job market. As competition in both local and international employment continues to intensify, access to recognised foreign qualifications is increasingly seen as a valuable asset.

ESOL Premier Campus has positioned itself as a key facilitator in bridging the gap between Sri Lankan learners and world-class UK educational standards through this new partnership with OCN London.

This development is anticipated to strengthen Sri Lanka's broader education ecosystem by introducing internationally benchmarked learning frameworks that complement existing local qualifications and professional training programmes.

Further details regarding available programmes, intake dates, and registration procedures are expected to be announced by ESOL Premier Campus in the coming weeks.