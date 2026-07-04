Colombo Law Society Calls on President to Abandon Plan to Extend Judges' Retirement Age

The Colombo Law Society has formally called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to abandon any plans to amend the Constitution with the aim of extending the mandatory retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges, cautioning that such a move could seriously damage public trust in the independence of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

A Warning to the Executive

In a strongly worded appeal, the law society urged the President to reconsider the proposed constitutional amendment, arguing that any interference with the sitting terms of senior judges risks creating the perception that the judiciary is susceptible to executive influence. The society stressed that judicial independence is a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's democratic framework and must be protected at all costs.

The Colombo Law Society's intervention reflects growing unease within the country's legal community over the proposed change, which critics fear could compromise the impartiality of the nation's highest courts.

Judicial Independence Under Scrutiny

Legal observers have long maintained that the credibility of any justice system depends heavily on the degree to which its courts operate free from political pressure. Extending the retirement age of serving judges through a constitutional amendment, opponents argue, could be perceived as a mechanism to keep favourable judicial appointments in place for longer periods.

The Colombo Law Society has formally objected to any constitutional amendment extending the retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges.

The society has directly urged President Dissanayake not to proceed with the proposal.

The primary concern raised is the potential erosion of public confidence in the independence of the judiciary.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has, in recent years, faced repeated questions over the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary. Legal professionals and civil society groups have consistently called for reforms that strengthen, rather than weaken, the checks and balances underpinning the country's institutions.

The society urged the President not to undermine public confidence in the independence of the judiciary through any such constitutional amendment.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes will be on the President and his administration to see whether the government proceeds with the proposed amendment or heeds the growing chorus of objections from within the legal profession.

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