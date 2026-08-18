Suranjith Wewita Takes Helm at Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority

Suranjith Wewita has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), stepping into the role following the resignation of his predecessor.

The appointment marks a fresh chapter of leadership for the country's principal tourism regulatory body, which plays a central role in shaping and overseeing Sri Lanka's vital tourism industry.

Leadership Transition at a Critical Time

The change at the top of the SLTDA comes at a significant moment for Sri Lanka's tourism sector, which has been working to consolidate its recovery and attract greater numbers of international visitors following years of economic and social turbulence.

Wewita's appointment is expected to bring renewed direction to the authority as it continues efforts to promote Sri Lanka as a premier destination in the South Asian region.

Predecessor Steps Down

The previous Chairman's resignation paved the way for the transition, prompting authorities to move swiftly in naming a successor to ensure continuity of leadership within the organisation.

The SLTDA is responsible for licensing, regulation, and the overall development of tourism-related enterprises across the island, making strong and stable leadership at its helm a matter of considerable national importance.

Further details regarding Wewita's mandate and the strategic priorities he intends to pursue in his new capacity are expected to be announced in the coming days.