Notorious Suspect 'Summitpura Chathu' Extradited from Oman, Taken Into CCD Custody

Alleged organised crime figure Dimuthu Chathuranga, widely known by his alias "Summitpura Chathu," has been brought back to Sri Lanka from Oman and placed under arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Return of a Wanted Suspect

The transfer of the suspect marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to repatriate individuals linked to organised criminal networks who have sought refuge overseas. Chathuranga, who had been residing in Oman, was brought back to the island following coordination between Sri Lankan law enforcement and foreign authorities.

Upon his arrival, Chathuranga was taken into the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, which is expected to conduct further questioning in connection with alleged criminal activities attributed to him.

Part of a Broader Crackdown

The arrest is seen as part of a wider law enforcement push to dismantle organised criminal groups operating both within Sri Lanka and across international borders. Authorities have increasingly pursued suspects who attempt to evade justice by fleeing the country.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the legal proceedings against the suspect are expected to be made public as the investigation progresses.

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