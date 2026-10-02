Dehiwala Zoo's Newest Resident Gets a Name: Meet Momo the Hippo Calf

The Dehiwala Zoological Gardens has officially named its recently born Nile hippopotamus calf 'Momo', following a special naming ceremony held at the popular Colombo zoo.

The adorable young hippo has quickly captured the hearts of visitors and staff alike since its arrival, and the official christening of the calf marks a significant and joyful milestone for the zoological gardens.

A Special Addition to Dehiwala's Animal Family

The birth of a Nile hippopotamus calf is considered a notable event in wildlife conservation circles, as hippos are classified as a vulnerable species. The arrival of Momo represents not only a cause for celebration for zoo staff and visitors, but also a positive development for efforts to maintain and grow hippo populations in managed care environments.

The Dehiwala Zoo, one of the oldest and most visited zoological gardens in South Asia, has long played an important role in wildlife conservation and public education in Sri Lanka. The addition of young Momo to its resident population is expected to draw increased interest from families and animal enthusiasts across the island.

Public Excitement Continues to Grow

Since news of the calf's birth first spread, the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens has seen a surge of public curiosity, with many visitors making their way to the zoo specifically to catch a glimpse of the newborn hippo. With an official name now in place, Momo is set to become one of the zoo's most beloved attractions.

Zoo authorities have encouraged members of the public to visit and witness Momo's early stages of growth, while reminding visitors to respect the boundaries in place to ensure the wellbeing of the mother and her calf during this sensitive period.

Momo's naming is a heartwarming moment for Sri Lanka's wildlife community and a reminder of the vital work carried out daily by the dedicated staff at the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens.

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