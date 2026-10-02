Sri Lanka Approves Record Rs. 95 Billion in Concessionary Loans for 2026

The Sri Lankan government has given the green light to a record-breaking allocation of Rs. 95 billion in concessionary interest loans for the year 2026, marking the largest such financial commitment in the country's history, according to a senior government official.

Historic Allocation Signals Economic Commitment

The announcement, made by a Deputy Minister, underscores the government's intention to expand access to affordable credit across key sectors of the economy. The concessionary loan scheme, which offers borrowers interest rates significantly below standard market rates, is designed to stimulate economic activity and ease financial pressures on eligible individuals and businesses.

The Rs. 95 billion figure surpasses all previous annual allocations under similar lending programmes, representing a notable step up in the scale of government-backed financial support available to Sri Lankans in the coming year.

What Are Concessionary Loans?

Concessionary loans are credit facilities extended at reduced or subsidised interest rates, typically facilitated through state banking institutions with government backing. Such schemes are commonly used to support:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Agricultural and rural development initiatives

Low-income housing projects

Export-oriented industries

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

The record allocation comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Expanding concessionary lending is widely seen as a practical tool to reinvigorate grassroots economic activity, particularly among small business owners and farmers who may struggle to access conventional credit at commercial rates.

The approval of Rs. 95 billion in concessionary loans for 2026 represents the highest allocation of its kind, reflecting the government's renewed focus on inclusive economic growth.

Further details regarding the distribution mechanism, eligible sectors, and the financial institutions responsible for administering the loans are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the government moves toward implementation ahead of the 2026 fiscal year.