Police Sergeant Suspended After Bribery Video Goes Viral

A Police Sergeant attached to the Malwathuhiripitiya Police Station has been suspended from active duty following the emergence of a video purportedly showing him soliciting a bribe, authorities have confirmed.

The footage, which circulated widely across social media platforms, sparked immediate public outrage and prompted swift action from senior police officials, who moved to suspend the officer pending a formal investigation into the allegations.

Swift Action by Police Authorities

The suspension underscores growing pressure on Sri Lanka's law enforcement institutions to act decisively against corruption within their ranks, particularly as incidents captured on mobile devices increasingly find their way into the public domain through social media.

Senior police officials confirmed that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in accordance with departmental regulations. The suspended sergeant will remain off duty for the duration of the inquiry.

Public Outrage Fuels Accountability

The viral spread of the video drew swift condemnation from members of the public, with many calling for transparent and meaningful consequences for the officer involved. Civil society groups have long highlighted the issue of bribery among law enforcement personnel as a persistent challenge undermining public trust in the police service.

This incident is the latest in a series of cases where video evidence shared on social media has led to disciplinary action against members of the Sri Lanka Police, reflecting a broader trend in which ordinary citizens are increasingly using technology to hold authorities accountable.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

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