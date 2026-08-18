Stumps Catch Pant's Hilarious Sword-Swing Jibe at Jadeja During India Nets Session

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was caught on the stump microphone delivering a moment of pure dressing room humour during a recent training session, poking fun at teammate Ravindra Jadeja's iconic sword-celebration in a candid exchange with Sarfaraz Khan.

Caught on the Mic

The stump microphone, typically reserved for capturing on-field action during matches, picked up Pant's light-hearted banter as he quipped to Sarfaraz Khan that everyone would be swinging swords — a playful nod to Jadeja's well-known celebratory gesture that the all-rounder performs after taking wickets or reaching batting milestones.

Pant's comment, delivered in Hindi — "Sab talvaar chalayenge" — which loosely translates to "everyone will swing swords," quickly drew laughter and has since gone viral among cricket fans across social media platforms.

A Glimpse Into India's Dressing Room Culture

The moment offered fans a rare and entertaining window into the camaraderie that exists within the Indian cricket squad. Pant, known as much for his infectious personality as his aggressive batting, has long been regarded as one of the team's most animated and entertaining characters both on and off the field.

Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration has become one of cricket's most recognisable trademark gestures, drawing cheers from supporters around the world whenever the left-handed all-rounder pulls it out during moments of triumph.

Fans Love the Lighter Side

For Sri Lankan cricket fans who closely follow the Indian team, moments like these serve as a reminder that behind the fierce competition at the highest level of the sport lies a group of players who genuinely enjoy each other's company. The clip has been widely shared and celebrated as a refreshing break from the intensity of international cricket.

Rishabh Pant continues to be one of the most talked-about figures in world cricket, having made a remarkable comeback to the game following his serious road accident in late 2022. His return to form and his natural charisma have made him a fan favourite once again on the global stage.