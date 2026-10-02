Sri Lanka Police and UDA Launch Crackdown on Drug Activity at 24 Colombo Apartment Complexes

Sri Lanka Police, working in close coordination with the Urban Development Authority (UDA), has announced plans to significantly reinforce security measures across 24 apartment complexes in Colombo, following growing concerns over drug trafficking activity within these residential developments.

A Joint Response to a Growing Threat

The decision marks a notable step in efforts to address the escalating misuse of urban residential spaces for illegal narcotics operations. Authorities have identified the 24 complexes as locations requiring heightened vigilance, with law enforcement set to increase its presence and oversight in and around these properties.

The partnership between the Police and the UDA reflects a broader, coordinated approach to tackling drug-related crime in Colombo's urban landscape, recognising that the problem extends beyond street-level enforcement and into organised residential environments.

What the Measures Will Involve

Increased police patrols within and around the identified apartment complexes

Closer monitoring of suspicious activity in collaboration with building management

Joint operations between law enforcement and UDA officials to ensure compliance and safety

Broader Implications for Urban Safety

Colombo's apartment complexes, many of which house hundreds of families, have increasingly come under scrutiny as drug networks seek to exploit densely populated residential areas. Authorities stress that the safety and wellbeing of law-abiding residents remain the central priority in this initiative.

The move signals a firm commitment from both the Police and the UDA to reclaim residential spaces from criminal elements and restore a sense of security for Colombo's urban communities.

Residents in the affected complexes are encouraged to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities. Officials have indicated that this initiative could be expanded to additional locations if the situation demands further intervention.