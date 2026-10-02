Minuwangoda Court Registrar Nabbed in Bribery Sting Linked to Former MP's Wife

The Registrar of the Minuwangoda Magistrate's Court has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), following an operation centred on an alleged bribe offered by the wife of a former Member of Parliament in exchange for securing her husband's release.

Bribe Alleged in Bid to Free Detained Former Lawmaker

Authorities moved swiftly to arrest the court official after investigations revealed an alleged corrupt transaction involving a cash payment intended to influence the legal process surrounding the detention of a former parliamentarian. The registrar, a key administrative figure at the Minuwangoda court, is accused of accepting the bribe from the ex-MP's wife.

CIABOC, the country's primary anti-corruption body, launched the operation as part of its ongoing mandate to root out corrupt practices within public institutions, including the island's judiciary and court administration services.

Integrity of the Judiciary Under Scrutiny

The arrest has cast fresh concern over the integrity of court administrative staff across Sri Lanka, with calls growing louder for stricter oversight mechanisms within the judicial system. Officials within the legal community have expressed alarm that corruption appears to have infiltrated an institution that is expected to uphold the rule of law.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has arrested the Registrar of the Minuwangoda Magistrate's Court in connection with an alleged bribe received from the wife of a former Member of Parliament.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate as investigations by CIABOC continue. Further details regarding the identity of the former MP and the specific charges to be filed are anticipated to emerge as the case progresses through the legal system.

This incident adds to a growing list of bribery-related arrests carried out by CIABOC in recent months, underlining the commission's increasingly assertive approach in tackling corruption at all levels of public service in Sri Lanka.

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