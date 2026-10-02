President Kicks Off Major Aviation Fuel Infrastructure Project at Muthurajawela

New Pipeline and Storage Facilities to Strengthen Sri Lanka's Aviation Fuel Supply Chain

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has officially launched a landmark infrastructure initiative aimed at modernising Sri Lanka's aviation fuel supply network, marking the beginning of construction work on a dedicated Jet A-1 aviation fuel pipeline and two new oil storage tanks at Muthurajawela.

The project centres on the development of a specialised pipeline that will directly connect the Muthurajawela facility to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Sri Lanka's principal international gateway located in Katunayake. The new infrastructure is designed to streamline and secure the delivery of aviation-grade fuel to the airport, reducing dependence on conventional road-based fuel transport.

A Strategic Investment in Energy Infrastructure

The addition of two new oil storage tanks at the Muthurajawela complex is expected to significantly expand the country's capacity to store and manage Jet A-1 fuel, which is the standard kerosene-based aviation fuel used by commercial aircraft worldwide. Greater storage capacity will help buffer against supply disruptions and support the growing volume of air traffic passing through BIA.

The initiative reflects a broader government push to upgrade critical national infrastructure and reduce operational vulnerabilities within the energy and aviation sectors. With Sri Lanka working to attract more international airlines and boost tourism, ensuring a reliable and efficient fuel supply to the country's main airport is considered a strategic priority.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Aviation Sector

Industry observers have long pointed to fuel logistics as an area requiring modernisation, with the current reliance on road tankers presenting both cost inefficiencies and potential safety considerations. A direct pipeline connection is widely regarded as a safer, more cost-effective, and environmentally preferable method of transporting aviation fuel over short distances.

A dedicated Jet A-1 pipeline will link Muthurajawela directly to Bandaranaike International Airport.

Two new oil storage tanks will be constructed at the Muthurajawela facility.

The project aims to improve fuel supply reliability and operational efficiency at BIA.

The initiative supports Sri Lanka's broader goals of developing aviation and tourism infrastructure.

The presidential launch signals strong government commitment to seeing the project through to completion, with authorities expected to provide further updates on construction timelines and projected commissioning dates in the coming weeks.

The development at Muthurajawela represents a forward-looking step in securing Sri Lanka's aviation infrastructure for the demands of the future.

As construction gets underway, stakeholders in the aviation, energy, and tourism sectors will be watching closely to see how quickly the new facilities can be brought online and what tangible improvements they deliver to airport operations at BIA.

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