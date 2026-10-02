Kusal Mendis to Lead Sri Lanka in Three-Match T20I Series Against Pakistan

Kusal Mendis has been appointed captain of Sri Lanka's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan, with selectors making several notable changes to the side.

Mendis Takes the Helm

The wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the national side as Sri Lanka prepares to face Pakistan in what promises to be a highly anticipated short-format contest. The appointment of Mendis underscores the selectors' confidence in his leadership qualities and his ability to guide the team through the demanding T20I format.

Squad Sees Fresh Changes

The 15-member squad features a number of changes from previous selections, reflecting the selectors' intent to build depth and explore new combinations ahead of future international commitments. The revised squad is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to Sri Lanka's T20I setup as the team continues to evolve its approach to the shortest format of the game.

A Crucial Series for Sri Lanka

The three-match series against Pakistan represents an important opportunity for Sri Lanka to test their T20I credentials against one of Asia's most competitive sides. Fans and cricket analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the newly configured squad performs under Mendis's captaincy.

Further details regarding the full squad composition and the schedule for the series are expected to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming days.

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