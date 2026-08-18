Chandimal Leaves Field Injured as Sri Lanka Face Mounting Pressure in First Test Against India

Sri Lanka suffered a significant blow on the fourth day of the first Test match against India when experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal was forced to leave the field after sustaining shoulder and neck injuries during play.

Key Player Sidelined at Critical Moment

Chandimal, one of Sri Lanka's most seasoned campaigners in the longest format of the game, was unable to continue after the injuries flared up, dealing a serious setback to the touring side at a crucial stage of the match. The nature of shoulder and neck injuries often requires immediate medical attention, and the Sri Lankan team management wasted no time in withdrawing the veteran from the field.

His absence was felt deeply by the Sri Lankan camp, given his experience and the steadying influence he typically provides both with the bat and behind the stumps. Chandimal has long been regarded as one of the backbones of Sri Lanka's Test batting lineup, and losing him mid-match significantly weakens their options.

Difficult Outing for the Visitors

The injury compounded what has already been a challenging Test series opener for Sri Lanka against a formidable Indian side playing on home soil. The loss of a key player to injury at this stage of the match leaves the tourists with limited resources as they attempt to navigate a difficult situation in the contest.

Sri Lankan supporters and cricket fans across the island will be anxiously awaiting further updates on Chandimal's condition and whether he will be able to take any further part in the match or the remainder of the series.

No official statement regarding the full extent of his injuries or a projected recovery timeline had been issued at the time of reporting.

Related Video