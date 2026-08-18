Trump's Approval Rating Hits Record Low as Americans Fear Prolonged US-Israel War on Iran

United States President Donald Trump is facing the steepest decline in public support of his presidency, with a new poll revealing that only 33 percent of Americans approve of his job performance — the lowest figure recorded since he returned to office.

Historic Low in Public Confidence

The sharp drop in approval marks a significant political setback for Trump, as a clear majority of the American public expresses dissatisfaction with his leadership. The polling figures underscore growing unease among ordinary Americans about the direction in which the country is being steered under his administration.

War Fears Driving Discontent

A dominant factor behind the declining numbers appears to be widespread anxiety over the ongoing US-Israel military campaign against Iran. An overwhelming proportion of survey respondents indicated they are deeply concerned that the conflict could drag on for an extended period, with no clear resolution in sight.

The prospect of a prolonged war has evidently rattled public confidence, with many Americans questioning the administration's handling of an increasingly volatile situation in the Middle East.

What This Means Going Forward

For a president who has consistently championed his popularity as a measure of his political strength, a 33 percent approval rating represents a notable vulnerability. Historically, presidents operating at such low approval levels face significant challenges in advancing domestic legislation and maintaining political allies.

As the conflict continues to dominate headlines globally, observers will be watching closely to see whether the Trump administration can reverse this trend or whether public dissatisfaction deepens further in the weeks ahead.

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