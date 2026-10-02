Kalpitiya Man Nabbed Attempting to Sell 20 Rare Sea Shells

A suspect was taken into custody in Kalpitiya town today after being caught attempting to sell 20 rare sea shells, following a targeted raid carried out by authorities in the area.

The arrest was made as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on the illegal trade of protected marine specimens along Sri Lanka's coastal regions. Kalpitiya, situated on the northwestern coast of the island, is known for its rich marine biodiversity, making it a hotspot for those seeking to exploit rare ocean life for profit.

Rare Marine Specimens Seized

Officers recovered all 20 rare sea shells from the suspect during the operation. Such shells are considered protected natural items, and their collection, possession, and sale are subject to strict legal restrictions under Sri Lanka's wildlife and environmental protection laws.

The illegal trade in rare marine shells poses a significant threat to coastal ecosystems, as these specimens often play important roles in the marine environment. Authorities have repeatedly warned that those found engaging in such activities will face the full force of the law.

Investigation Ongoing

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a wider network being involved in the trafficking of rare marine items in the region.

Members of the public are urged to report any suspicious activity involving the sale or collection of protected marine specimens to the relevant authorities.