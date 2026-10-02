Sri Lankan Asylum Seeker Dies in Eswatini After Being Deported from UK

A Sri Lankan asylum seeker who spent nearly five years detained in the United Kingdom has died in the southern African nation of Eswatini, just one month after being transferred there and only a week before his temporary visa was set to expire.

The man, aged 36 and identified solely as KP to protect his anonymity under court proceedings, had been held in British immigration detention for an extended period after his asylum claim was refused by UK authorities.

A Life Ended Far From Home

KP's death has drawn renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his removal from the United Kingdom and his subsequent transfer to Eswatini, a landlocked kingdom in southern Africa with which he had no known connection. The timing of his passing — so close to the expiry of his visa — has raised serious questions among human rights advocates about the conditions and support afforded to individuals removed under such arrangements.

Having spent almost half a decade in detention in Britain, KP was transferred to Eswatini as part of the process following the rejection of his asylum application. His case had been subject to legal proceedings in the UK, during which his identity was shielded by court-ordered anonymity.

Concerns Over Third-Country Transfers

The death has reignited debate over British immigration policies, particularly the practice of transferring asylum seekers to third countries with which they have little or no personal ties. Critics argue that such transfers can leave vulnerable individuals isolated, without adequate support networks or legal protections.

KP had been in UK immigration detention for close to five years prior to his transfer

He was moved to Eswatini approximately one month before his death

His visa in Eswatini was due to expire within a week of his passing

He was 36 years old at the time of his death

The full circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been officially disclosed, and it remains unclear whether any formal investigation has been initiated by either British or Eswatini authorities.

A Broader Issue for Sri Lankan Migrants

KP's case highlights the precarious situation faced by many Sri Lankans who seek asylum abroad, often fleeing difficult circumstances at home only to find themselves trapped in prolonged detention or transferred to unfamiliar countries with little recourse.

Human rights organisations are expected to call for a full and transparent inquiry into KP's death, as well as a broader review of the conditions under which Sri Lankan and other asylum seekers are held and subsequently relocated by UK immigration authorities.

The Sri Lankan government has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

Related Video