Met Department Issues Heat Caution Alert Across 13 Districts in Northern, North-Central and Eastern Regions

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a "caution level" heat alert covering 13 districts across the Northern, North-Central, and Eastern provinces, urging residents to take precautionary measures against the prevailing warm weather conditions.

Affected Regions

The advisory targets districts spread across three of the island's key provinces, with authorities warning that temperatures in these areas have risen to levels that could pose a risk to public health, particularly for vulnerable groups including the elderly, young children, and outdoor workers.

Public Advisory

Meteorological officials are urging residents in the affected districts to take the following precautions during peak heat hours:

Stay hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of water throughout the day

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially between late morning and early afternoon

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing when venturing outdoors

Seek shade or remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day

Seasonal Pattern

Elevated temperatures in the Northern, North-Central, and Eastern provinces are not uncommon during certain periods of the year, but meteorologists have emphasised that the current conditions warrant heightened public awareness and caution.

Residents in the affected districts are strongly encouraged to monitor official advisories and respond promptly to any health symptoms associated with heat exposure, such as dizziness, fatigue, or dehydration.

The Department of Meteorology has indicated that further updates will be issued as weather conditions develop, and the public is advised to stay informed through official government channels.

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